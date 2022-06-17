Advertisement

Windy conditions set back utilities’ storm repair efforts

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Utility crews have been working around the clock to help the thousands of homes and businesses without power since Wednesday night’s storm tore through.

At the peak, about 165,000 WPS and We Energies customers were power-less. As of 6 P.M. Friday, power was restored to all but 30,000.

The windy conditions the day after the storm impacted even more customers. The National Weather Service says there were widespread gusts 35 to 50 miles per hour.

“We had some very high winds that moved through this area yesterday. Those caused outages to other customers, tens of thousands of customers as well. That also impacted our restoration efforts from the storms on Wednesday. But again I have to hand it to our crews, they took it all in stride. They’re very experienced and they worked through those high wind conditions and continued making progress, not only on the outages that we saw yesterday but also as well on the outages that were as a result of those severe storms on Wednesday.”

WEC Energy Group says 90% of WPS customers affected by the storm should have their power restored by the end of the day Friday and all their customers will have service by Saturday night.

The damage in We Energies’ service area in the Fox Valley was more extensive and it will take until Sunday afternoon to get the power back on for all customers.

Article continues below the video

Utility workers are committed to restoring power to all customers this weekend

A spokesman for the utilities said the crews remain committed to working non-stop until service is restored.

“Our crews, what their process is they work 16-hour shifts, then they take 8 hours off and they’re right back to working 16 hours. They do that throughout this restoration effort, and so really they’ve continued to do that. They’ve continued to work as safely and as quickly as possible, and that’s the commitment we as a company, as both companies have until every last customer is restored,” Cullen said.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation. We have all available resources working on this storm effort. We’ve also brought in crews from across the Midwest. Today, we’ll have more than 900 people who will be working on this restoration effort, between both Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies,” he added.

WPS outage map: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

We Energies outage map: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#

Tens of thousands more customers lost power Thursday, the day after the storm

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer

Latest News

First Alert Weather
COOLER WITH LESS HUMIDITY THIS WEEKEND
The Village of Hobart opened a drop-off site for trees, branches and spoiled food from...
Hobart opens drop-off site for storm debris, spoiled food
One of the storm-damaged sites visited by the National Weather Service team, which determined...
Four tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin
Path of a tornado in Seymour
NWS team retraces path of Seymour tornado