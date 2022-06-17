Windy conditions set back utilities’ storm repair efforts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Utility crews have been working around the clock to help the thousands of homes and businesses without power since Wednesday night’s storm tore through.

At the peak, about 165,000 WPS and We Energies customers were power-less. As of 6 P.M. Friday, power was restored to all but 30,000.

The windy conditions the day after the storm impacted even more customers. The National Weather Service says there were widespread gusts 35 to 50 miles per hour.

“We had some very high winds that moved through this area yesterday. Those caused outages to other customers, tens of thousands of customers as well. That also impacted our restoration efforts from the storms on Wednesday. But again I have to hand it to our crews, they took it all in stride. They’re very experienced and they worked through those high wind conditions and continued making progress, not only on the outages that we saw yesterday but also as well on the outages that were as a result of those severe storms on Wednesday.”

WEC Energy Group says 90% of WPS customers affected by the storm should have their power restored by the end of the day Friday and all their customers will have service by Saturday night.

The damage in We Energies’ service area in the Fox Valley was more extensive and it will take until Sunday afternoon to get the power back on for all customers.

A spokesman for the utilities said the crews remain committed to working non-stop until service is restored.

“Our crews, what their process is they work 16-hour shifts, then they take 8 hours off and they’re right back to working 16 hours. They do that throughout this restoration effort, and so really they’ve continued to do that. They’ve continued to work as safely and as quickly as possible, and that’s the commitment we as a company, as both companies have until every last customer is restored,” Cullen said.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck situation. We have all available resources working on this storm effort. We’ve also brought in crews from across the Midwest. Today, we’ll have more than 900 people who will be working on this restoration effort, between both Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies,” he added.

WPS outage map: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

We Energies outage map: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#

