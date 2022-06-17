WARM & LESS BREEZY THIS WEEKEND...

High pressure is keeping our skies nice and clear this afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s area wide, but know that it still is breezy with winds still gusting up to 25 mph. A “back door” cold front will move through this evening, and will switch our winds from northwest to due north which will drop our humidity by this evening.

Overnight, the humidity will continue dropping as winds then shift out of the northeast, and skies will stay clear allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s up north, and lower 50s elsewhere. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s except lakeside. Clouds will increase late in the day, and a spotty shower cannot be ruled out by tomorrow evening. The better rain and storm chance is going to come on Father’s Day. While it won’t be a washout, showers and storms will be possible in the morning and afternoon hours as a warm front to our west lifts north. Keep this in mind if you were planning to do something outdoors for Dad.

A large area of upper level high pressure will move overhead to start the next work week. Highs inland from Lake Michigan will likely rise into the low and mid 90s off of breezy south winds. 80s are likely elsewhere. A cold front will move through sometime on Tuesday, and this could bring a chance of storms late in the day. We will keep you updated on this storm chance.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: NE/N 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Sunny skies. Breezy at times. Warm, humidity dropping. HIGH: 82, with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cooling down. Wind weakens. LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Less breezy. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FATHER’S DAY: Chance of thundershowers in the morning & afternoon. HIGH: 76 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Sun & scattered clouds. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. More sun. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Not as hot. Late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 85

