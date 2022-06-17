Utility: WPS power restored Saturday, We Energies Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power for more than 24 hours after the storm passed through Wednesday night. Power had been restored to about 105,000.

WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and WPS, says 90% of WPS customers should have power restored by the end of the day Friday and all customers by Saturday evening. It will take until Sunday afternoon to get the power back on for all We Energies customers because of the extent of damage and the utility is needing to rebuild circuits.

The utilities brought in crews from other Midwestern states to work on restoring power around the clock, with another 900 workers joining the effort Friday.

As the sun was going down at 9 P.M., We Energies reported it had 33,719 customers without power in its service area from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to Milwaukee.

This included 17,791 customers in Outagamie County, almost 4,000 in Waupaca County, and more than 2,000 in Shawano County -- including a majority of customers in Seymour, Oneida, Freedom, Hortonville, Center and Dale.

WPS reported 26,439 customers who would literally be in the dark from Waupaca to Minocqua, Niagara to Newton. There were more than 8,300 customers in Green Bay without power, and another 2,600 in neighboring Howard, almost 2,000 in Hobart, and 969 in Suamico. The utility was aware of 161 separate outage points in Green Bay alone that need to be repaired.

At the peak of the outages, more than 160,000 homes and businesses were affected.

People are reminded to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. A line that isn’t sparking or smoking could still be energized.

WPS and We Energies encourage downloading their respective mobile app so you can report outages and get status updates. Here are links for outages and where you can check your restoration status by street address, phone number or utility account number:

WPS power outages map: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

Check WPS restoration status: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage

We Energies power outages map: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#

Check We Energies restoration status: https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage

