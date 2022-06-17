Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom.

On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over.

The worst area was near the intersection of County Highway “S” and “C” in Outagamie County. After surveying the damage, Dave Brown, who has a house on the corner, can’t even count how many trees he lost.

“The power of that storm was just incredible,” he said.

Brown remembers having just seconds to react when the storm Wednesday reached his property.

“I heard this what I thought was a siren but it really wasn’t a siren. It was a freight train noise and then I ran into the garage to close the garage door and I thought yeah, I got to get out of the garage. This is not a good place to be. So I head into the house and heard the snapping, crackling and everything just giving way,” Brown said.

Across the street Tom Murphy lost a tree that ended up on his house, which he needed a backhoe to remove.

In the backyard he found pieces from a nearby barn.

“We’re lucky here. Over there, they lost a shed, and then up on the road there, they lost a shed too,” said Murphy.

On the highway, power lines were down and trees blocked drivers from getting thru.

Many residents were bracing for what they expect will be an extended power outage, lasting days.

Murphy added, “Them wires don’t look good, so we’re staying away from the wires.”

A bar on the corner, Murphy’s Skunk Hill also lost its roof and suffered water damage from the storm.

One of the owners, Ken Murphy told us the inside is a mess.

“My grandfather built this bar, me and my cousin own this bar. So it’s part of our history. So hopefully we can salvage it,” said Ken.

It’s unclear how long the bar will remain closed.

We’re told people were inside during the storm.

Thankfully no one was injured.

