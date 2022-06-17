State investigators release names in Oconto County officer-involved shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in an officer-involved shooting in Oconto County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jordan Longsine shot and killed Dakota Coleman, 27, after Coleman approached the sergeant with a knife.

It happened Wednesday, June 8, in the Township of Oconto. At about 2:41 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 41. At 2:52 p.m., Longsine spotted a vehicle matching the description and pulled over the driver in the area of Frog Pond Road.

The DOJ says Sgt. Longsine saw a “severely injured driver” get out of the vehicle. Longsine was tending to the driver’s injuries when Coleman, a passenger who was armed with a knife, got out of the vehicle, investigators say.

Coleman, 27, approached Longsine and the unidentified driver with a knife “and refused to comply with commands,” according to the DOJ.

“Sgt. Longsine discharged his weapon, striking Coleman. First aid was rendered; however, Coleman died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” reads a statement from the DOJ.

No members of law enforcement were hurt.

Longsine is on administrative leave, which is protocol in officer-involved shooting investigations. Longsine has 17 years in law enforcement.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with help from Wisconsin State Patrol, Oconto Police Department, Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

“All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation,” reads a statement from the DOJ.

DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney’s Office. The DA will decide if charges will be filed in the case.

DCI is requesting anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact DCI at (800) 394-6215 and leave a message with what was witnessed and how to contact you.

