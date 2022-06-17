Advertisement

Packers release QB Kurt Benkert

Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers quarterbacks room is down to three after the team released Kurt Benkert on Friday.

Benkert signed with the Packers last spring, and spent the season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the Bears game at Lambeau Field last season when Jordan Love was placed on the virus list.

Benkert officially played two spans in that game, both of them kneeling to run out the clock.

Green Bow has three quarterbacks heading into training camp with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Danny Etling.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

Latest News

Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness the Family Night scrimmage in 2021
Packers announce Family Night scrimmage on August 5
Packers linebacker Rashan Gary and teammates
Rashan Gary among few established players at Packers final week of OTAs
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard (13) celebrates his touchdown catch with Aaron Rodgers (12)...
Reports: Allen Lazard signs restricted tender contract
Brett Favre at Donald Driver's Charity Softball Game
Current Packers stars defeat legends during Driver charity softball game