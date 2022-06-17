Packers release QB Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers quarterbacks room is down to three after the team released Kurt Benkert on Friday.

Life man 🤟🏼. I appreciate everything that came with being a Packer.



Equally as excited to see what’s next, can’t wait to get to work. https://t.co/cGxZhSo1Yg — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) June 17, 2022

Benkert signed with the Packers last spring, and spent the season on Green Bay’s practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the Bears game at Lambeau Field last season when Jordan Love was placed on the virus list.

Benkert officially played two spans in that game, both of them kneeling to run out the clock.

Green Bow has three quarterbacks heading into training camp with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, and Danny Etling.

