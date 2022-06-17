NWS team retraces path of Seymour tornado

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second day, the National Weather Service was surveying towns to get a better idea of the storm that wiped out countless trees and knocked out power to thousands in our area.

We followed a National Weather Service team all day Friday as they tried to pinpoint the exact path of a tornado that caused severe damage in Suamico.

Earlier Friday, officials with the NWS told us they thought the tornado started in Shiocton, but after logging the damage indicators they feel confident saying the tornado started in Black Creek and zig-zagged its way to Seymour, ultimately ending its path of destruction near a house and farm.

A little farther and the tornado dissipated. At this time they’re not extending the tornado to the Shiocton area, even though there was some significant damage to a few residences there.

A powerline at the farm had two of what they call damage indicators that prove to them the tornado went through here. Around them was an open field -- no trees to fall to create the damage. Investigators say they need big markers like a damaged line of trees or those snapped powerlines to complete their research.

“Here in this area, we have power poles that have been completely snapped, and so based on that damage indicator that will help us narrow in the wind speeds between 95 and 100 miles per hour,” Kurt Kotenberg of the National Weather Service office in Green Bay said.

The NWS says figuring out exactly where the tornado went helps them to better understand what they see on radar.

“We take a look at those reports and match it with the radar data, and that helps us learn as warning forecasters what we are seeing. Is what we are seeing a tornado or a severe thunderstorm warning? So that in future events we can better protect people and protect lives and property,” Kotenberg said.

The NWS says it’s not aware of deaths or injuries from the storm. They said that’s amazing considering the damage.

Getting the information out that a storm is coming and having people take that seriously is ultimately what saved a lot of peoples’ lives, the weather service said. Meteorologists hope that by thoroughly documenting this storm, they can better prepare themselves to alert people when something like this comes around again.

“The fact that there hasn’t been any injuries or fatalities with this event is just a testament to the whole community, even the broadcast meteorologist on television, and National Weather Service just getting that information out in advance and letting people know that they need to take this seriously,” Kotenberg said.

The National Weather Service says the best way to stay safe in severe weather is by being in the know and prepared before the bad weather even hits. Checking the radar every day and having a plan in place can make or break a person’s experience when nature turns on us.

