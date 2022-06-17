Manitowoc teacher accused of taking secret photos of students

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Roncalli Middle School teacher is in jail, accused of secretly taking photographs of female students.

Manitowoc police say Gregory Melin, 36, was arrested in Sheboygan on Wednesday, then police found inappropriate photos of students that were taken in a classroom over the past few months.

Police say they identified at least three who had photos taken without their knowledge and notified their families. Roncalli school officials were also notified and are cooperating with investigators.

Melin has not been charged but police are referring the case to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office for charges of representations depicting nudity and disorderly conduct.

Police are asking parents to speak with their children, “and if they learn anything concerning (whether they might be a victim or a witness) to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.”

Parents or anyone with information that can help investigators are asked to call Detective Sgt. Stone at (920) 686-6557.

The Sheboygan County Jail says Melin is being held on charges of Possession or Distribution of an Intimate Representation and Disorderly Conduct.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.