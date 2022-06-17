Advertisement

Justin Bieber Summerfest concert postponed due to singer’s health issues

Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming shows after announcing his face is partially...
Pop star Justin Bieber has postponed his upcoming shows after announcing his face is partially paralyzed by a viral condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Justin Bieber’s Summerfest concert has been postponed due to the singer’s health issues.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer,” said tour promotor AEG.

Details are pending on on the rescheduled show. Tickets will be honored for that show.

Fans who bought tickets for the June 25 Justin Bieber concert at Summerfest will receive a digital 2022 Summerfest General Admission ticket for any day of the festival. Summerfest is June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. CLICK HERE for more information on the festival.

Bieber is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It causes facial paralysis.

“For those frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” Bieber said. “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

