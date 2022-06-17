INTERVIEW: How interest rate hikes will affect the local housing market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fed announced Wednesday it was raising its key interest rate by 3/4 of a point, the highest increase in nearly 30 years. That follows a half-point increase three months ago as the Fed tries to slow down inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

Greg Dallaire of Dallaire Realty points out over the last 40 years the average mortgage rate is 7 percent. Rates have been below that for a long time.

So will this, the highest 30-year rate since 2008, cool off the housing market’s hot streak? We talked with Dallaire about current real estate demand, how these new rates could lead to less competition for homes, and why the buyer pool is split right now.

Watch the interview above with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth.

