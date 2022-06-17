Advertisement

INTERVIEW: How interest rate hikes will affect the local housing market

House for sale
House for sale(KFYR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fed announced Wednesday it was raising its key interest rate by 3/4 of a point, the highest increase in nearly 30 years. That follows a half-point increase three months ago as the Fed tries to slow down inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

Greg Dallaire of Dallaire Realty points out over the last 40 years the average mortgage rate is 7 percent. Rates have been below that for a long time.

So will this, the highest 30-year rate since 2008, cool off the housing market’s hot streak? We talked with Dallaire about current real estate demand, how these new rates could lead to less competition for homes, and why the buyer pool is split right now.

Watch the interview above with Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Utility: WPS power restored Saturday, We Energies Sunday
The Oshkosh Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge was closed on May 26, 2022, after an inspection found...
DOT: Oshkosh bridge is likely closed through summer
One of two Silver Cliff fire engines out of service due to storm damage. The public safety...
Silver Cliff tornado confirmed; damage estimated at $3 million to $5 million
Storm cleanup continued Thursday in the town of Freedom
Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses