Hobart opens drop-off site for storm debris, spoiled food

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Neighborhoods in Hobart spent another day clearing up yards and roads after large trees came down in Wednesday’s storm. Village officials say there are still homes without power and it’s been a struggle to clear the debris.

The village has opened a drop-off location to help. Four Seasons Park was converted into a site where residents can drop off tree branches as well as spoiled food resulting from the storm and power outage.

The drop-off site will be open through the weekend.

Hobart Administrator Aaron Kramer said the village will do a community cleanup on Tuesday for folks who can’t come to the site.

He said his office has been receiving constant calls about people who need help but the village doesn’t have the manpower to keep up with the demand.

“That has to be the bottom line: We can’t be everywhere at every moment. We’re doing the best we can,” Kramer said.

Village crews have seen the community coming together. “Neighbors are helping each other. I think that’s the biggest thing I will like people to know. We can’t get to every part of the village. Our primary focus in terms of public works is to get the main roads so public service can get over here and get power restored and we can make sure we can get ambulances and fire trucks.”

He said it will take some time before the roads are fully cleared. In the meantime, he’s asking drivers to be cautious as lanes have narrowed in some places.

