Fond du Lac street evacuated due to gas leak

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue unit (file image)
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue unit (file image)(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and Alliant Energy are on the scene of a gas leak on Ray Street.

We’re told the area of the gas leak has been evacuated.

People are being told to avoid that area between E. Merrill Ave. and Ledgeview Ave. The scene is a few blocks from McDermott Park and SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.

This is a developing story. This report will be updated when new information is available.

