DOT: Oshkosh bridge is likely closed through summer

A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will likely remain closed to traffic for the rest of the summer.

The bridge was shut down three weeks ago after a routine inspection found “worn gear teeth components” -- those are critical for raising and lowering the bridge -- and one gear tooth was badly damaged.

A DOT engineer says the gear box has been removed and will be replaced.

Repairs are estimated to cost $120,000.

The bridge was built in 1956. On average, it opens and closes 30 times a day depending on the season and the weather.

