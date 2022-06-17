Advertisement

Crews battle fire at home damaged in Wednesday’s storms

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at an Allouez home that was damaged during Wednesday’s storms.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street. Crews arrived to fire coming from the roof of a home with a tree down on the rear of the building.

Firefighters say the tree had fallen during Wednesday’s storms and took power lines down with it.

Wisconsin Public Service was called to secure the line.

“Fire attack was hampered by live electrical lines impinging on the house,” says Battalion Chief Mike VandenAvond. “Crews prevented fire from spreading until it was extinguished after power lines were de-energized by WPS.”

No one was home at the time of the fire. Four people have been displaced.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office.

