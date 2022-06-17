COOLER WITH LESS HUMIDITY THIS WEEKEND

The humidity continues to drop and skies will remain clear overnight. As the wind weakens, temperatures will drop quickly after the sun sets. Temperatures to fall into the 40s up north... perhaps even a few spots in the upper 30s. Some well sheltered areas or valleys may even have some patchy frost. Upper 40s and lower 50s are expected elsewhere.

Highs Saturday will be in the lower half of the 70s except for some cooler 60s Lakeside. Skies will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase late in the day. As we begin Father’s Day, there’s better rain or a storm... mostly in the morning. Temperatures should be in the upper 70s for highs with the lower humidity continuing.

Don’t get too used to that comfortable feel, however. By Monday and Tuesday, highs away from Lake Michigan will surge back into the lower and middle 90s. A breezy south wind picks up and the humidity will get back into uncomfortable territory as well. A weak cold front will move through sometime on Tuesday, and this could bring spotty storms late in the day. We will keep you updated on this storm chance. It will be slightly cooler, but still above average behind that front. Look for highs to continue in the middle 80s for the rest of next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

SUNDAY: E/S 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lighter winds. Cool. Patchy frost FAR NORTH? LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Less wind. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FATHER’S DAY: Chance of thundershowers... mostly early, then partly cloudy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. Hot, humid, and breezy. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Not quite as hot with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 86

