Confirmed tornadoes in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed three tornadoes in the Action 2 News viewing area.
On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms.
NWS crews continue to look at the damage. They will update if additional tornadoes are confirmed.
SEYMOUR - OUTAGAMIE COUNTY
EF1
No injuries or deaths
ACTION 2 NEWS WAS THERE: The majority of the tornado damage was on the south side of Seymour, really the outskirts of town. The path damaged an apartment building and took down some trees and power lines as well.
A National Weather Service storm assessment team confirmed the tornado in Seymour after surveying damage Thursday. They said making that determination can be an incredibly challenging task.
“With the way these storms were on radar, you almost have both -- you have like a possible, quick little spin up, but then an area of straight-line winds all within the same storm. So you have to try and determine where the tornado would be, where that specific tornado path was, and then what is straight-line winds and then the speed of the straight-line winds on top of that. So, this isn’t a clear-cut, textbook case,” Kurt Kotenburg of the National Weather Service explained.
WEST BLOOMFIELD - WAUSHARA COUNTY
EF1
No injuries or deaths
SILVER CLIFF - MARINETTE COUNTY
NO RATING
No injuries or deaths
ACTION 2 NEWS WAS THERE: The town of Silver Cliff in Marinette County sustained a significant hit from the storm Wednesday. Town Chair Bruce Webber estimates the damage at $3 million to $5 million and says it could be a year before they’re back to normal.
The National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado that hit four miles north-northwest of the Caldron Falls Reservoir. The NWS says it touched down at 6:34 P.M., based on radar. The tornado’s magnitude has not been determined.
All nine municipal buildings were damaged, two significantly. The public safety building was destroyed. Two of the town’s fire trucks are out of commission after sustaining damage.
“This back here was one of the bigger ones. This was a 60- by 110-foot building, 35 feet high. It’s just totally collapsed and blown away. We have a lot of damage. You can see town trucks in there. The trucks are destroyed for the most part,” Webber showed us.
Webber says most of the town’s major damage happened in just 10 minutes. He saw tree branches twisted, windshields broken, buildings leveled, roofs ripped from structures.
There were no reported injuries from the storm. Still, Webber says they had a lot of people call town hall saying they were trapped in their cabins and needed help getting out.
There’s an all-hands effort to clear debris in and around Silver Cliff.
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.