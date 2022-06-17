COMFORTABLE WEATHER INTO THE WEEKEND...

Skies are clear across northeast Wisconsin. With tons of sun, temperatures will be rising into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. It’s going to be a warm day, but not too humid. In fact, even drier, more comfortable weather is going to arrive for the weekend.

That’s because a “back door” cold front is coming... We call it that since it’s pushing in off the Bay and the lakeshore. As northeast winds blow late today, temperatures will be trending down into this evening. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s, with 60s by the lakeshore. Your weekend also looks mostly, then partly sunny. There might be some scattered thundershowers Sunday morning, but we’re expecting some sunshine later on Father’s Day.

Then, another dome of heat and humidity will hover over Wisconsin early next work week. Inland highs will be back in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday. As the sticky air returns, the heat index might approach 100 degrees each of those two afternoons.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

SATURDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Tons of sun. Breezy at times. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 82, with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Cooling down. Wind weakens. LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Less wind. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FATHER’S DAY: A few morning thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 76 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 93 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. More sun. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 94 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Not as hot. Late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 84

