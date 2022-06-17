Cleanup underway in hard-hit Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanup has begun, and there is still a lot of work to do after dangerous and destructive storms ripped through the area Wednesday night.

WPS estimates power won’t be restored to everyone in Brown County until 2 P.M. Saturday. We Energies estimates its customers will have power back on by 4 P.M. on Sunday (see related story). Both utilities say they have crews working around-the-clock, including hundreds of workers from outside of the state. They’ve already restored power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses.

Howard took the brunt of the damage in the Green Bay area. Around Velp Avenue and surrounding neighborhoods, people were working to clear large trees and limbs that blocked off roads and cluttered front and back yards.

“I am going to call in as many favors as I can and hope to have a yard cleanup party with as many people that would come as possible,” Robert Haupt said.

Haupt lives along Riverview Drive near Duck Creek. He wasn’t home at the time of the storm. He says the severe weather took down five 70-foot trees in his yard, hitting his home.

“I don’t know where to even begin to clean it up, and insurance only covers what hits your house. The other four trees I am on my own,” Haupt said.

He said he can’t get through his front door and his power is out.

It’s a similar situation facing hundreds.

“You either laugh or you cry, and I choose to laugh,” he said.

Brown County’s Emergency Management director, Lauri Maki, said recovery will take time.

“Different communities within Brown County got hit, some harder than others. Howard was hit pretty badly last night, I know they’re working on recovery right now. It’s just kind of widespread issue, it’s not focalized to any area. It’s a lot of trees down, power lines down and other hazards,” Maki said.

