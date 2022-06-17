Advertisement

Crews close Bart Starr bridge to repair joint

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (formerly Walnut Street Bridge) in downtown Green Bay is stuck in the up position.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed until about 2 p.m. Friday.

“Heat impacted maintenance on a bridge joint causing expansion,” reads a statement from the DOT Northeast Region. “Crews have to saw through steel to reach the joint.”

Downtown drivers can still use the Mason Street Bridge or Main Street Bridge to cross the Fox River.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

