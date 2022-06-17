Advertisement

Alaska officials release new details on milk, sealant mix-up

The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
The Glacier Valley Elementary School is seen in Juneau, Alaska, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.(Ben Hohenstatt | Ben Hohenstatt/The Juneau Empire via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — School district officials in Alaska investigating how students at a summer program were served floor sealant instead of milk say the two products were not on the same pallet as first believed.

Tuesday’s incident at a summer program in Juneau remains under investigation.

The Juneau School District says it now understands that in the spring of 2021, a pallet of sealant was mistakenly delivered to a food commodity warehouse at the same time as four pallets of shelf stable milk.

The district says the pallet of floor sealant remained untouched in storage with other food products until this week, when the district’s food service contractor “ran short on milk and sent staff to retrieve shelf stable milk.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Seymour. June 15, 2022.
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Seymour
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
Power restoration could take days
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornadoes pop up across Wisconsin

Latest News

COVID-19 Community Levels map for the week ending June 17, 2022
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Fewer counties with high community levels, CDC says
Drew Gustin's painting of Cinderella's Castle made the rounds of cast members and characters at...
Suamico man's painting makes rounds at Disney World
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021....
Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Wall Street closes out worst week since 2020 with slight gain
WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer