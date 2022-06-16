Wisconsin tops 1.5 million COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – One-and-a-half million people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus at least once during this pandemic, which was confirmed to reach Wisconsin 2 years, 4 months and 11 days ago. While it’s nothing more than an interesting bit of trivia, the average works out to 1 person diagnosed with COVID-19 every 50 seconds in Wisconsin. More importantly, it means 25.7% of the population, or more than 1 in 4 people in Wisconsin, tested positive for the coronavirus at least once.

It’s a little over two months since Wisconsin passed the last milestone of 1.4 million cases. During the omicron surge in January, milestones were measured in days instead of weeks.

Milestone Date reached Days to reach 1,500,104 June 16, 2022 63 1,400,720 April 14, 2022 78 1,305,977 January 26, 2022 9 1,210,198 January 17, 2022 5 1,103,372 January 12, 2022 9 1,005,150 January 3, 2022 6 901,727 December 28, 2021 54 802,117 November 4, 2021 63 700,759 September 2, 2021 121 600,297 May 4, 2021 116 502,012 January 8, 2021 35 404,555 December 4, 2020 21 301,165 November 13, 2020 18 201,049 October 26, 2020 36 101,227 September 20, 2020 228 1 February 5, 2020 n/a

Fortunately, cases have been on a downward trend recently. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services put the 7-day average of new cases down for the 7th day in a row. The DHS says Wisconsin averaged 1,453 cases per day over the last week. The rolling average was 1,471 a day earlier.

A higher-than-average 1,727 new cases were confirmed by test results in the past 24-hour period. In WBAY’s greater viewing area, all 20 counties reported new cases: 9 had new case numbers in the double digits, while 11 had single-digit increases.

The number of COVID-19 deaths reported was higher than average, also. The death toll went up by 9, and the DHS says 8 of the deaths reported were recent, bumping the 7-day average up from 4 to 5 deaths per day. Outagamie and Waupaca county each reported 1 of those recent deaths; Marinette County reported a death that happened more than 30 days ago.

Hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period were far below average. The DHS says 20 COVID-19 patients were admitted since the last report, and our calculated 7-day average tumbled from 39 to 30 patients per day.

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association says there were 358 COVID-19 patients, and 58 were in ICU. Northeast health care region hospitals had 38 patients, 6 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals are treating 23 patients, with 4 in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers after 3:30 this afternoon.

We saw one vaccination metric move up Thursday. State vaccinators report 2,026,898 Wisconsin residents received at least one COVID-19 booster shot, or 34.8% of the population. Other metrics remained the same: 64.5% of Wisconsinites had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 61.3% of the population completed their vaccine series -- meaning one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Thursday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (there were no changes in percentages by age group since last report)

5 to 11: 28.2% received vaccine/25.4% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.0% received vaccine/58.6% completed vaccinations/20.6% received booster

18 to 24: 60.8% received vaccine/55.2% completed vaccinations/19.9% received booster

25 to 34: 64.6% received vaccine/60.1% completed vaccinations/25.9% received booster

35 to 44: 69.5% received vaccine/66.1% completed vaccinations/33.5% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.1% completed vaccinations/38.5% received booster

55 to 64: 78.2% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/49.8% received booster

65 and up: 85.3% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.2% received booster

Thursday’s Vaccinations by County Population

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.0% 63.4% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.0% Dodge (87,336) 52.7% 50.6% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.0% 75.2% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.3% 50.7% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.0% 53.6% Forest (8,960) 53.0% 50.6% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.6% 55.0% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.1% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.8% 58.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.7% 51.5% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.3% 78.0% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.1% 51.4% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.5% 62.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.5% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.2% 60.8% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.8% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.5% 59.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,603 (63.1%) 288,036 (60.7%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,476 (60.3%) 318,134 (57.9%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,762,408 (64.5%) 3,577,346 (61.3%)

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (Boldface indicates change since the last report)

Brown – 73,588 cases (+55) (428 deaths)

Calumet – 12,020 cases (+6) (100 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,201 cases (89 deaths

Dodge – 25,343 cases (+22) (294 deaths)

Door – 6,968 cases (+9) (61 deaths)

Florence - 841 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 30,982 cases (+27) (262 deaths)

Forest - 2,550 cases (+6) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 2,875 cases (40 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,514 cases (+3) (55 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,418 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,710 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Langlade - 5,177 cases (+9) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,181 cases (+22) (161 deaths)

Marinette - 10,100 cases (+12) (109 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,959 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,105 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,582 cases (+3) (97 deaths)

Outagamie – 44,600 cases (+45) (362 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 10,296 cases (+4) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 30,987 cases (+46) (273 deaths)

Waupaca – 11,883 cases (+15) (199 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 5,250 cases (+2) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 46,805 cases (+51) (338 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays.

** Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Wednesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

