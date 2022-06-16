WINDY, BUT QUIETER WEATHER TODAY...

Last evening’s severe storms are gone... The weather looks a lot quieter for cleaning up any damage across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny. There’s just a SLIGHT chance of a brief shower across the Northwoods this afternoon.

However, the wind will be the biggest factor in today’s forecast. West-southwest winds will be gusting around 40 mph through the midday and afternoon. It wouldn’t be surprising if any storm-weakened tree limbs come down with today’s gusty winds.

While it’s going to be warm, the humidity will be decreasing into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s across the Northwoods, with low to mid 80s elsewhere.

There’s no severe weather expected the rest of the week. Our next chance of thunderstorms will be Sunday morning. Otherwise the weekend will be sunny to partly sunny with highs in the 70s. Look for the recent heat and humidity to build again early next work week. Inland highs will be back in 90s on Monday and Tuesday with perhaps enough humidity to push the heat index to near 100 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

GALE WARNING STARTS AT 10 AM

TODAY: SW/W 15-35 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Windy and warm. Humidity decreasing. Mostly sunny. TINY chance of a shower NORTH. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Breezy at times. Less humid. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Warm, but not humid. A bit breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Less wind. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FATHER’S DAY: A few morning thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 75 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 93 LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. More sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 72

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Maybe a shower? Less humid late. HIGH: 87

