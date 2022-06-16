WINDY, BUT QUIETER WEATHER TODAY...

Last evening’s severe storms are gone and skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. There’s just a SLIGHT chance of a brief shower across the Northwoods this afternoon. Although it will dry and sunny for the rest of the day, it will be a very windy day for those cleaning up storm damage from yesterday. West-southwest winds will be gusting up to 45mph through the rest of the afternoon. It wouldn’t be surprising if any storm-weakened tree limbs come down with today’s gusty winds. Additional isolated power outages also remain possible.

Other than being windy, it will be warm this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s across the Northwoods, with low to mid 80s elsewhere.

The rest of the week looks quiet. Our next chance of thunderstorms will be Sunday morning. Otherwise the weekend will be sunny to partly sunny with highs in the 70s. Big time heat and humidity return once again next week. Inland highs will be back in 90s on Monday and Tuesday with perhaps enough humidity to push the heat index to near 100 degrees.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

GALE WARNING UNTIL 6PM

TODAY: W 15-35 KTS... WAVES 3-5′

FRIDAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Windy and warm. Humidity decreasing. Mostly sunny. TINY chance of a shower NORTH. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy at times. Less humid. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Warm, but not humid. A bit breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. Less wind. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

FATHER’S DAY: A few morning thundershowers, then some sun. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Summer officially begins. More sunshine. Hot, humid and breezy. Chance of late storms. HIGH: 95 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Maybe a shower? Less humid late. HIGH: 87

