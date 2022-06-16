Widespread cleanup after major storms rock Northeast Wisconsin

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - People across Northeast Wisconsin will be working to clear the mess left behind by powerful storms Wednesday.

National Weather Service crews will be out surveying the storms damage to determine if tornadoes touched down and their power.

June 15 severe weather reports (WBAY)

Action 2 News has received reports of widespread damage and tens of thousands of power outages.

Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies crews have seen substantial damage including downed power lines. Do not go near live lines. Stay at least 25 feet away from them as they may be energized.

WPS outage map: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

We Energies outage map: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#

Report downed lines to your local law enforcement. CLICK HERE for safety tips.

Ready Wisconsin says storm victims should take photos of damage for their insurance company.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says some roads in rural Outagamie County are impassable. “Crews will be taking inventory and clearing today. Affected areas include Dale, Center, Freedom, Seymour, Black Creek. Take extra time on your morning commute. Be safe,” Nelson says.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they responded to about 150 calls for service in Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue. Those calls included downed power lines, damaged poles, gas leaks, and damage to homes.

The First Alert Weather Team says it will be a warm day for clean up, but the humidity will be dropping throughout the day. CLICK HERE for the forecast.

The roof of a business on Velp Avenue was blown off. Part of the roof landed in front of the AmericInn motel across the street, shattering the windows of the indoor pool.

The National Weather Service says a tornado was reported in Navarino by a trained weather spotter at about 6:15 P.M.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says most of the damage to public areas was to power poles and power lines. The highway department has cleared most of the road debris.

HAVE PHOTOS OR VIDEO OF THE STORM? SHARE THEM HERE: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

There was more damage to private property, including outbuildings that toppled and trees on the roofs of homes. Deputies contacted each homeowner and determined there were no injuries reported and the homeowners will work with their insurance companies.

A family in the Navarino area is one of those trying to figure out what to do next. As the family emerged from their basement they found trees down in their yard, one covering the driveway, and damage to the garage.

The homeowners quickly got their chainsaw out and got to work, thankful that it was all they had to deal with after the storm.

“Thankful it wasn’t worse and thankful we have a lot of people here to help,” Stacy Bohm said. “My parents, my sister, and her husband will likely stop by, and the community I’m sure will.”

Homeowners quickly got their chainsaws out to deal with the storm damage.

Farther down the road, uprooted trees blocked railroad tracks. Other trees fell on power lines, wiping out power to many in the area.

In the Town of Center, a man was nearly swept up by the storm.

Thinking he had time to secure just a few items before the storm, Ron Nettekoven got caught outside when winds suddenly picked up.

“It happened so fast!” Ron said. “It was quiet.”

Before he could take cover, the shingles from the roof of his house began flying through the air.

“One of those pieces hit me in the face. Knocked my glasses off. They flew way out in the field. And another one hit me in the leg and knocked me down.”

By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down in one man's yard.

The National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted in western Wisconsin in a storm system which will cross WBAY’s viewing area. A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. The NWS issued tornado warnings for other counties, including Waushara and Marathon counties, where thunderstorms were showing signs that could produce a tornado.

The National Weather Service says a confirmed tornado that left debris in its wake was spotted in two west central Wisconsin communities. The La Crosse Tribune reports the tornado spotted Wednesday in Tomah was described as “large and extremely dangerous” and debris has been seen “lofted” on radar. The tornado also was spotted 7 miles northeast of Mauston just before 5 p.m. The tornado was described as “rain-wrapped,” making it difficult to see.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: watch for stoplights not working this morning because of power outages after last night's storms. The light at Military & Dousman in Green Bay is out. And watch for branches/trees in the road. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/3TeLCtZiuB — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) June 16, 2022

@WBAY Storm damage east side Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/Rm4cH7VCoZ — TitleTown Kev MLS, SH 🇺🇦 (@kdmullinax) June 16, 2022

MORNING UPDATE: Last night's severe weather is gone, but there's plenty of storm damage to clean up. At the moment, there's only one confirmed tornado, but expect more to become official as the NWS does damage surveys today. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/jNMlaqbvIX — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) June 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.