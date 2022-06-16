What you should report to your insurance company after a storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Powerful storms have devastated communities in Northeast Wisconsin. Cleanup and recovery can be costly.

The Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner has shared some tips on what to report to your insurance company.

“Wind or hail may have caused damage to property during this week’s storm.” said Commissioner Nathan Houdek. “If you experienced any damage, it’s important to notify your insurance agent or company right away to begin the claim process.”

More advice:

• Make a list of damaged items, including cracks in walls, missing shingles, spoiled food due to a power outage, etc.

• Take photographs of the damages before you begin to clean up

• Don’t throw out any damaged property without the claim adjuster’s agreement

• Keep all receipts that document the cost of the repairs or the replacement of damaged items

“If your power was out for an extended period of time, your homeowners or renters policy may cover spoiled food, but deductibles may apply,” said Commissioner Houdek. “Contact your agent today to find out more about what is covered by your policy.”

If you have issue with an insurance agent or company, you can fil a complaint at the OCI by calling 1-800-236-8517 or by visiting https://oci.wi.gov/Pages/Consumers/Filing-a-Complaint.aspx.

