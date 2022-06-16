WATCH: Ocean Navigator cruise ship arrives in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator arrived at the Port of Green Bay Thursday.

Organizations came together to make the Bay of Green Bay and Fox River accommodate passenger ships. The city upgraded the dock wall at Leicht Park.

The Ocean Navigators is operated by American Queen Voyages. It’s on two 16-day excursions through Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Superior and the Bay of Green Bay.

Many of the passengers are from Europe and have never been to Wisconsin.

“After many years of planning, wondering when these ships would actually arrive, it will be great to see these ships finally coming down the Fox River so we can proudly show off our community with fun tours,” said C&M presents owner, Susan Broberg.

Discover Green Bay welcomed passengers at a new Mobile Visitor Center.

This has been in the works for years, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a collaboration with Discover Green Bay, the City of Green Bay, Brown County, The Port of Green Bay, Downtown Green Bay, Inc., On Broadway Inc., and C&M Presents.

The ship will leave Friday at 7 a.m.

The next cruise ship comes in June 30 at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.