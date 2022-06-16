Town of Center man nearly swept up in storm

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WBAY) - Thinking he had time to secure just a few items before the storm, Ron Nettekoven got caught outside when winds suddenly picked up.

“It happened so fast!” Ron said. “It was quiet.”

Before he could take cover, the shingles from the roof of his house began flying through the air.

“One of those pieces hit me in the face. Knocked my glasses off. They flew way out in the field. And another one hit me in the leg and knocked me down.”

Ron’s son, Gary, tried to help. But the storm was a bit too much.

“Literally in three seconds it went from nothing to 70-80 mile per hour winds, I would say,” Gary explained.

By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down in the yard, but it was the house that had everyone’s attention.

“It lifted the porch up enough that the posts, you know, that support it went out so that it pushed the siding underneath it,” Ron said. “Then it was pushed in the attic and it blew the insulation all around the attic and it’s starting to leak now.”

The cleanup will take days... but the Nettekovens say they’re still lucky.

“We could have been dead,” Ron said.

