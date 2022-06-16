Advertisement

Town of Center man nearly swept up in storm

By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down in one man's yard.
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WBAY) - Thinking he had time to secure just a few items before the storm, Ron Nettekoven got caught outside when winds suddenly picked up.

“It happened so fast!” Ron said. “It was quiet.”

Before he could take cover, the shingles from the roof of his house began flying through the air.

“One of those pieces hit me in the face. Knocked my glasses off. They flew way out in the field. And another one hit me in the leg and knocked me down.”

Ron’s son, Gary, tried to help. But the storm was a bit too much.

“Literally in three seconds it went from nothing to 70-80 mile per hour winds, I would say,” Gary explained.

By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down in the yard, but it was the house that had everyone’s attention.

“It lifted the porch up enough that the posts, you know, that support it went out so that it pushed the siding underneath it,” Ron said. “Then it was pushed in the attic and it blew the insulation all around the attic and it’s starting to leak now.”

The cleanup will take days... but the Nettekovens say they’re still lucky.

“We could have been dead,” Ron said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute. June 14, 2022.
I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
Logan J. Gueths
Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County
Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion

Latest News

Storm damage submitted by WBAY viewer, June 15 2022
WATCH: Meterologist Cruz Medina recaps night of storms
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
110,000 affected by power outages
First Alert Weather forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quieter, more comfortable end to the week
Trade apprentices at the Lambeau Field construction project
Signing event at Lambeau Field celebrates new apprentices