Storms hit Silver Cliff Fire Department building, trucks

SILVER CLIFF, Wis. (WBAY) - Silver Cliff’s fire department was hit by strong storms Wednesday.

The nearby Town of Lakewood Fire Department posted a message about the damage on Facebook.

The department says the Marinette County town’s fire station was “severely damaged.” Fire trucks were also damaged.

A photo shared with Action 2 News shows the extent of the damage.

Silver Cliff Fire Department damaged in June 15 storm. (Bob Schuchardt)

There are no reports of injuries.

“Our thoughts and Prayers are with the Town of Silver Cliff Fire/Rescue and the community. We informed Silver Cliff that we would be part of there mutual aid until they can get up and running again,” reads the Lakewood Fire Facebook post.

Silver Cliff was just one of the areas hit hard by widespread storms Wednesday.

A tornado was observed in the Shawano County community of Navarino.

National Weather Service crews will be out surveying damage Thursday.

June 15 severe weather reports (WBAY)

