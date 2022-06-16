Silver Creek damage estimated at $3 million to $5 million

SILVER CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The town of Silver Cliff in Marinette County sustained a significant hit from the storm Wednesday. Town Chair Bruce Webber estimates the damage at $3 million to $5 million and says it could be a year before they’re back to normal.

All nine municipal buildings were damaged, two significantly. The public safety building was destroyed. Two of the town’s fire trucks are out of commission after sustaining damage.

“This back here was one of the bigger ones. This was a 60- by 110-foot building, 35 feet high. It’s just totally collapsed and blown away. We have a lot of damage. You can see town trucks in there. The trucks are destroyed for the most part,” Webber showed us.

Webber says most of the town’s major damage happened in just 10 minutes. He saw tree branches twisted, windshields broken, buildings leveled, roofs ripped from structures.

There were no reported injuries from the storm. Still, Webber says they had a lot of people call town hall saying they were trapped in their cabins and needed help getting out.

There’s an all-hands effort to clear debris in and around Silver Cliff.

Silver Cliff Fire Department damaged in June 15 storm. (Bob Schuchardt)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.