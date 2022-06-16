Signing event at Lambeau Field celebrates new apprentices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three young adults had a big signing event at Lambeau Field on Wednesday -- but not to play in athletics.

Miron Construction celebrated three of its trade apprentices at its construction project at the Green Bay Packers stadium.

All three are entering the carpentry union, and all three come from families already working in construction.

One of them just graduated from Stockbridge High School and started her youth apprenticeship while in school. That not only taught her skills and gave her a path into the workforce but also earned her college credits and a paycheck.

“It helped me because at first I knew I wanted to go into construction but I wasn’t 100 percent sure if I would like it or not,” Holly Hatton said. “The youth apprenticeship was a way because it’s not official, it’s something for high schoolers to get a little bit of experience. It helped me [to know] that’s what I actually liked and helped me learn, get a little bit of background on it before I officially went into it.”

Experts with Miron say women make up less than 10 percent of the construction industry. Miron Construction is hosting “Build Like a Girl” for the sixth year next Wednesday, where girls in 7th to 10th grades were invited to learn about career opportunities. The program is intended to get more girls interested in construction and address a skills gap affecting the industry.

Associated Builders and Contractors says there were 396,000 construction job openings this year.

Hatton says an apprenticeship is a great option for teenagers who want to earn money but are unsure about going to college.

