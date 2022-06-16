Severe damage reported in Shawano County, no injuries

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - All major roads are open through Shawano County despite severe damage reported, especially on the eastern and western edges of the county. The towns of Almon, Angelica, Lessor and Navarino were singled out by the sheriff’s office being impacted the most severely.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says most of the damage to public areas was to power poles and power lines. The highway department has cleared most of the road debris.

There was more damage on private property, including outbuildings that toppled and trees on the roofs of homes. Deputies contacted each homeowner and determined there were no injuries reported and the homeowners will work with their insurance companies.

A family in the Navarino area is one of those trying to figure out what to do next. As the family emerged from their basement they found trees down in their yard, one covering the driveway, and damage to the garage.

The homeowners quickly got their chainsaw out and got to work, thankful that it was all they had to deal with after the storm.

“Thankful it wasn’t worse and thankful we have a lot of people here to help,” Stacy Bohm said. “My parents, my sister, and her husband will likely stop by, and the community I’m sure will.”

Farther down the road, uprooted trees blocked railroad tracks. Other trees fell on power lines, wiping out power to many in the area.

The sheriff’s office says cleanup efforts will continue Thursday.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office reported severe damage but no injuries after the storm on June 15, 2022 (Shawano County Sheriff's Office)

