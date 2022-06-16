Semi flipped due to strong winds

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi blew over on Highway 172 Wednesday.

Three lanes temporarily closed on eastbound Highway 172 at Ashland Avenue. They have since reopened.

The semi flipped around 6:33 p.m. as strong winds and rain swept the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state, including Northeast Wisconsin. It’s in effect until 10 P.M. A watch means conditions are ripe for forming a tornado so people need to be alert.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to avoid the area of the semi.

172 EB at Ashland 3 lanes are closed from a Semi blown over… avoid the area — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.