Semi flipped due to strong winds

A semi overturned on Highway 172 during the storm on June 15, 2022
A semi overturned on Highway 172 during the storm on June 15, 2022(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi blew over on Highway 172 Wednesday.

Three lanes temporarily closed on eastbound Highway 172 at Ashland Avenue. They have since reopened.

The semi flipped around 6:33 p.m. as strong winds and rain swept the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state, including Northeast Wisconsin. It’s in effect until 10 P.M. A watch means conditions are ripe for forming a tornado so people need to be alert.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to avoid the area of the semi.

