Semi flipped due to strong winds
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi blew over on Highway 172 Wednesday.
Three lanes temporarily closed on eastbound Highway 172 at Ashland Avenue. They have since reopened.
The semi flipped around 6:33 p.m. as strong winds and rain swept the area.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state, including Northeast Wisconsin. It’s in effect until 10 P.M. A watch means conditions are ripe for forming a tornado so people need to be alert.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to avoid the area of the semi.
