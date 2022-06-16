QUIET AND MORE COMFORTABLE TO FINISH THE WEEK

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is winding down as severe weather exits the region. By 10 p.m. storms should be gone. The humidity will linger with lows in the middle 60s. Skies should clear out after the rain ends and we’ll see a mostly sunny Thursday.

It will still be a warm day for any clean up, but the humidity will be dropping throughout the day. Highs should still top out in the middle 80s. We continue into a more comfortable pattern on Friday. Lows in the morning should dip lower 60s with highs closer to 80 degrees. Mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Pleasant weather continues to start the weekend. Look for plenty of sunshine Saturday with low humidity and highs in the middle 70s. Clouds could increase late, and there will be the chance for a shower or a storm early on Father’s Day. We should get back into some sunshine by the afternoon, and temperatures will begin to tick back up. By the start of next week, highs should be back into the 90 with high humidity for Monday and Tuesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: SW 15-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Evening storms end, then clearing. Still humid. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Not as humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. Comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: A chance of early thunder, then sunshine. Warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid, and breezy. HIGH: 95 LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Hot, humid, and breezy. Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, not quite as hot. HIGH: 86

