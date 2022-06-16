Advertisement

Outagamie County warns power outages may last days

Springs Utilities says its crews have been working around the clock trying to get power back to...
Utility worker on a pole at night(Madison Simons)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County authorities say, after consulting with We Energies, some parts of the could be without power for several days. Areas in the northern part of the county were particularly hit hard.

Emergency Management says additional utility crews are coming from out of the state to help restore power, but people who are affected by the outage should make alternative arrangements until power is restored.

People are strongly encouraged to check on their neighbors and family members, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.

According to the First Alert Weather forecast, daytime highs will be in the low 80s Friday, low 70s Saturday, and upper 70s on Sunday, while nighttime temperatures will drop to the 50s and 60s.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Road crews are still clearing downed trees and other storm debris. Some roads are closed. Drivers are warned not to go around barricades.

Current Road Closures & Detours. As a reminder, do not go around any road barricades. The signs and barricades are used...

Posted by Outagamie County Emergency Management on Thursday, June 16, 2022

RELATED: Severe Weather Safety information for thunderstorms, floods, tornadoes, extreme heat, and what you need in a weather emergency kit.

RELATED: What you should report to your insurance company after a storm

The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
