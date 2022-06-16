Advertisement

INTERVIEW: UW Health opens fetal diagnosis and treatment center

U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new option for expectant families whose babies are expected to have birth defects. UW Health created a new fetal health diagnosis and treatment center.

It will include fetal surgery to treat and correct defects before birth.

Dr. Inna Lobeck, director of the center, talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how many families it’s helped since it opened in March, and how it’s easing a burden on Wisconsin families who might have had to travel long distances for surgery.

She also explains what families can expect when they go to the center for diagnosis.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute. June 14, 2022.
I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute
A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Storm damage throughout the area
Logan J. Gueths
Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County
Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More cases, but 7-day average slips for a 6th day
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down for 5th straight day
Kids enjoy a splash pad at Green Bay's Fisk Park
Beating the hot weather starts with a plan
stress and mental health
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Stress and aging