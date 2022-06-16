INTERVIEW: UW Health opens fetal diagnosis and treatment center

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a new option for expectant families whose babies are expected to have birth defects. UW Health created a new fetal health diagnosis and treatment center.

It will include fetal surgery to treat and correct defects before birth.

Dr. Inna Lobeck, director of the center, talked on Action 2 News at 4:30 about how many families it’s helped since it opened in March, and how it’s easing a burden on Wisconsin families who might have had to travel long distances for surgery.

She also explains what families can expect when they go to the center for diagnosis.

