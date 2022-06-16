Advertisement

Howard neighborhood blocked in by storm damage

One family could only get out of their house under a downed power line and a small open space in their neighbor's yard
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Storm damage in Howard stands out from some of the other damage around the Green Bay area. Wednesday night we showed you a bar along Velp Avenue with its siding shredded by straight-line winds and parts of its roof across the street, where it shattered the windows of the AmericInn’s indoor pool.

Just a few blocks away, a giant tree blocked an entire street. Families in about 14 homes on Riverview Drive were without power -- and stuck in their neighborhood.

The only way people could leave their homes and get around the tree was under a downed power line and through a small open space in a neighbor’s yard.

On top of being blocked in, a neighbor who lives at the very end of the street told us five 70-foot trees went down in his yard Wednesday night. One of them hit his home and completely blocked off the front of his house.

“The amount of damage is sickening,” Robert Haupt said. “I spent the whole spring working on my yard to clean it up and make it look nice, put new flower beds in and stuff, and now I’m a little devastated. I don’t know where to even begin to clean it up.”

People here told us they’re afraid the neighborhood will be blocked in for a few more days.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Lauri Maki says the recovery will be a process for the worst-hit spots.

“Different communities within Brown County got hit, some harder than others. Howard was hit pretty badly last night. I know they’re working on recovery right now. It’s just kind of a widespread issue; it’s not focalized to any area. It’s a lot of trees down, power lines down and other hazards,” Maki said.

Maki said it will be a systematic process, and getting back to normal might take a few days or longer.

