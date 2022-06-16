Advertisement

Howard hotel windows shattered by storm debris

The roof of a bar on Velp Avenue was blown off and hit a motel across the street, shattering windows
By WBAY news staff and Joshua Peguero
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Buildings along Velp Avenue sustained significant damage from Wednesday night’s storms.

The AmericInn Hotel had one of its windows shattered by flying debris. The debris came from the roof of a bar just across the street.

It scared people nearby.

“All the doors out here exploded open, the chimney back there. Everything that had doors on it come flying out. It was pretty much like an explosion out here once the pool window broke,” Nico Fulsom of Laona said.

The hotel lost power and several took to the lobby to hunker down. Some of those staying at the hotel were enjoying a night out in Green Bay when the storm swept through.

“We got to Stadium View about 10 minutes prior and we heard tornado sirens. As soon as we got in they put us in the banquet hall,” guest Tyler Vangorden of Racine explained.

They weren’t expecting to return to this amount of damage at the AmericInn.

“By Stadium View there was no damage at all. But when we got here... it’s crazy. It’s astonishing how much winds can do to buildings out here,” Vangorden said.

Some said the whole experience was frightening.

“I haven’t had that much adrenaline running through me... I don’t think I can say I’ve had that much going through me. It was a very scary moment,” Fulsom said.

The manager of Chick-Fil-A dropped by and donated a box of chicken sandwiches... a bright moment amidst severe storms.

