Fire during storm causes $50,000 damage to Appleton home

Appleton fire department shield
Appleton fire department shield
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire and a storm Wednesday night, responding to a house fire on the 100-block of Atlantic St.

Firefighters received the emergency call at 7:45 P.M. The people in the house were evacuating.

Heavy smoke was coming from the 2nd story of the house, and fire crews discovered the fire in the attic area. They had it under control in 15 minutes, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators don’t know what caused the fire yet. Damage to the house and contents was estimated at $50,000.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist.

The fire department is using the opportunity to remind everyone to know at least two ways out of any room in case there’s a fire in case one of the exit points is blocked.

