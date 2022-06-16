Advertisement

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of storm repair scams

These repair crews often use high-pressure sales tactics and ask for money upfront.
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the extent of storm damage, this won’t be a quick cleanup. This can attract storm-chasing repair crews.

They’re called “storm chasers” but they’re not the weather watchers, they’re traveling repair crews who sweep in after the storms.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says they often come from outside the state, moving quickly from town to town, making them difficult to track.

They go to areas with damage, promising immediate help. They ask for the money upfront.

“Beware of anybody who’s kind of exerting some high pressure on you to get you to sign on the spot before you’ve had any time to do any kind of research or check their credentials,” Susan Bach of the BBB advised.

Those are the types of contractors you want to avoid. A reputable contractor will give you some time to check them out and check their references.

The Better Business Bureau says you should first contract your insurance company. Ask if they have recommendations.

Do your research. Hire local. Ask friends and neighbors for recommendations.

Ask to see the contractor’s licensing.

Go to BBB.org or contact Wisconsin’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to see if they have complaints.

Resist high-pressure sales and get a contract in writing.

While you might want to get repair work started right away -- we cannot stress this enough -- take the time to find a reliable repair crew.

