Brown County declares state of emergency, Outagamie activates EOC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - County leaders are taking action after Wednesday devastating storms.

Brown County has declared a state of emergency. That allows the county and municipalities to be eligible for state and federal resources.

“As our friends and neighbors woke up this morning, many found their homes, properties, and belongings damaged or destroyed due to severe weather storms moving through last night,” says County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “Our goal is to ensure that our municipalities, their residents, businesses, and infrastructure can recover safely, and that their can lives return to normal.”

The SOE is in effect until further notice.

In Outagamie County, officials have activated the Emergency Operations Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. County Executive Tom Nelson, Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service have been surveying damage.

Tens of thousands of people are without power.

“Numerous state and county highways, along with several town roads are closed. Due to safety hazards the public is advised to not move or go around signage. Hazards include not only downed trees but also power lines in affected areas. Map of the closures are expected to be made public as soon as possible,” reads a statement from Emergency Management.

“Public Health is working to assess the licensed care facilities and establishments that may have been impacted. They are encouraging everyone to be mindful of food, generator, and chainsaw/cleanup safety. If residents have concerns regarding their powered at home medical devices, they are encouraged to contact their home health provider.

“Due to the unknown duration of power outages, those affected are encouraged to seek alternative arrangements for the next several days. This is a good time to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those who are vulnerable.”

Ready Wisconsin says storm victims should take photos of damage for their insurance company.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says some roads in rural Outagamie County are impassable. “Crews will be taking inventory and clearing today. Affected areas include Dale, Center, Freedom, Seymour, Black Creek. Take extra time on your morning commute. Be safe,” Nelson says.

Photos shared with Action 2 News show major damage in Seymour.

The First Alert Weather Team says it will be a windy and warm day for clean up, but the humidity will be dropping throughout the day. CLICK HERE for the forecast.

WPS outage map: https://www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/outagesummary/view/outagegrid

We Energies outage map: https://www.we-energies.com/outagemapext/#

Report downed lines to your local law enforcement. CLICK HERE for safety tips.

HAVE PHOTOS OR VIDEO OF THE STORM? SHARE THEM HERE: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

(April Crooks)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.