Bay Port ready for shot at baseball title, Oakfield falls to Regis in D4

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The seed is just a number for the Bay Port Pirates. Entering the state tournament as an eight seed would make many think they were underdogs, but a confident and loose Bay Port squad is a win away from a state championship.

Currently Bay Port is on a seven game winning streak, including two wins on Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium. The first against the very team that denied the Pirates from winning a state title a year ago, Sun Prairie.

“This year, growing up with my team since I was nine years old we have way more fun I feel like. Our juniors have stepped up, our sophomores have stepped up. It’s been a really fun ride,” said outfielder Isaiah Grimm.

“They’ve been very loose, absolutely. I could see the seed we had, the shot people were giving us, it’s pretty easy to feel like you’re the underdog, to feel nervous and let the nerves get the best of you. It hasn’t happened with this group. They’ve been confident all year long,” said head coach Harvey Knutson.

“I think a thing that’s good about us is we’re loose, like we joke around a lot. We joke around but obviously we know what’s at stake. We’re playing hard, playing loose. When you play loose, you play your best baseball,” said pitcher Cole Bensen.

Now after wins over the Cardinals and Menominee falls, they’re poised to bring home gold against Milton. A game that was moved to 3 p.m. on Thursday due to storms that rolled through the area and forced the division two semifinals to be moved to the morning.

Oakfield falls to Regis

Oakfield was definitely thinking upset in the division four semifinals against top seed Eau Claire Regis. The Oaks went in front of Regis during a four run fourth inning, capped by a bases clearing double by Hunter Sabel.

Regis blew the game open in the bottom of the sixth. A two run homer by Mason Kostka highlighted an 11 run inning to help Regis move on to the title game with a 14-4 victory.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.