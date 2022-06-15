Utility crews are prepared for summer storms, are you?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Severe storms expected Wednesday afternoon and evening have the potential to knock out power. Wisconsin Public Service is urging people to report it right away using the WPS mobile app so they can pinpoint the problem faster and send a crew to fix it. We Energies has an app as well.

Earlier, Cullen said, crews were working near the Wausau area to restore power to 7,000 customers there before the storms made it to our area.

The utility has crews on standby as the stormy weather continues to develop. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says they’re taking inventory to make sure they have what they need to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as they can.

Their mobile apps are also a great place to get updates from the utilities directly, so power outage alerts and updates can be sent to your phone.

“The thing to keep in mind anytime throughout the year again is, if you’ve experienced an outage make sure to report it to us. Use our app or use our website WisconsinPublicService.com or call us as well, because letting us know about an outage helps us pinpoint exactly where that damage is, who’s affected by that particular outage. So it helps our crews be able to respond can safely and quickly to make repairs and restore power to our customers,” Cullen said.

He said everyone should have a plan in place before severe weather hits, including an emergency kit with water, food, charging packs for electronics, a weather radio, flashlights, and even some quick-release ice packs because the air-conditioning will go out if the power does.

“We understand that customers may have a generator that they keep at home for severe weather situations or if they would experience an outage. And if customers do decide to run their generator we want to remind them that they need to run that generator outdoors in a well-ventilated area to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide from building up inside their homes. We want to get one that generator outdoors well-ventilated area so it is operating safely,” he emphasized.

