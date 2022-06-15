Advertisement

Utility crews are prepared for summer storms, are you?

The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power...
The incoming storm is an important reminder for people to be prepared at your home for power outages.(WSAW)
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Severe storms expected Wednesday afternoon and evening have the potential to knock out power. Wisconsin Public Service is urging people to report it right away using the WPS mobile app so they can pinpoint the problem faster and send a crew to fix it. We Energies has an app as well.

Earlier, Cullen said, crews were working near the Wausau area to restore power to 7,000 customers there before the storms made it to our area.

The utility has crews on standby as the stormy weather continues to develop. WPS spokesman Matt Cullen says they’re taking inventory to make sure they have what they need to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as they can.

Their mobile apps are also a great place to get updates from the utilities directly, so power outage alerts and updates can be sent to your phone.

“The thing to keep in mind anytime throughout the year again is, if you’ve experienced an outage make sure to report it to us. Use our app or use our website WisconsinPublicService.com or call us as well, because letting us know about an outage helps us pinpoint exactly where that damage is, who’s affected by that particular outage. So it helps our crews be able to respond can safely and quickly to make repairs and restore power to our customers,” Cullen said.

He said everyone should have a plan in place before severe weather hits, including an emergency kit with water, food, charging packs for electronics, a weather radio, flashlights, and even some quick-release ice packs because the air-conditioning will go out if the power does.

“We understand that customers may have a generator that they keep at home for severe weather situations or if they would experience an outage. And if customers do decide to run their generator we want to remind them that they need to run that generator outdoors in a well-ventilated area to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide from building up inside their homes. We want to get one that generator outdoors well-ventilated area so it is operating safely,” he emphasized.

RELATED: Severe Weather Safety information for thunderstorms, floods, tornadoes, extreme heat, and what you need in a weather emergency kit.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute. June 14, 2022.
I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute
Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
Logan J. Gueths
Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

A Winnebago County highway worker was injured when a semi rear-ended a pickup truck, pushing it...
Inattentive driving endangers workers, frustrates sheriff
Wisconsin Public Service encourages customers to use the WPS mobile app to report and get...
Utilities prepare for severe weather
Appleton police released photos of suspects in a number of thefts from unlocked vehicles on the...
Firearms, other items stolen from unlocked vehicles in Appleton
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More cases, but 7-day average slips for a 6th day