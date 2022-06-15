State baseball tournament goes on ahead of the storms

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Large events Wednesday night are taking steps to prepare for what’s expected to be a severe storm. A big crowd was on-hand Wednesday evening at Fox Cities Stadium where the state baseball tournament is underway.

There were about 1,500 people at the stadium at 5 P.M. Staff were watching the radar and were prepared to evacuate the stands if storm clouds move in. If that has to happen, the P.A. announcer will provide directions on where to go, and fans can decide where they prefer to take cover.

Organizers realize the majority of the fans are visiting from out of town.

“We’re going to advance as far as we possibly can before the inclement weather starts coming in. Once it becomes a threat, what we’re going to do is stop all play. We’re going to tarp the field and then we have a contingency plan. If the cell moves through we will resume play later tonight. If not, we’re going to pick up games right away at 7:30 tomorrow morning,” Mel Dow, WIAA associate director, said.

We also spoke with the county’s emergency management director, who advised this is a good time to double-check your sump pump to make sure it’s working.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.