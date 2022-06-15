Advertisement

State baseball tournament goes on ahead of the storms

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Large events Wednesday night are taking steps to prepare for what’s expected to be a severe storm. A big crowd was on-hand Wednesday evening at Fox Cities Stadium where the state baseball tournament is underway.

There were about 1,500 people at the stadium at 5 P.M. Staff were watching the radar and were prepared to evacuate the stands if storm clouds move in. If that has to happen, the P.A. announcer will provide directions on where to go, and fans can decide where they prefer to take cover.

Organizers realize the majority of the fans are visiting from out of town.

“We’re going to advance as far as we possibly can before the inclement weather starts coming in. Once it becomes a threat, what we’re going to do is stop all play. We’re going to tarp the field and then we have a contingency plan. If the cell moves through we will resume play later tonight. If not, we’re going to pick up games right away at 7:30 tomorrow morning,” Mel Dow, WIAA associate director, said.

We also spoke with the county’s emergency management director, who advised this is a good time to double-check your sump pump to make sure it’s working.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico
Commercial vehicle hits overpass in Little Chute. June 14, 2022.
I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute
Sarah Thomsen, at home, talks about her concussion and her road to recovery
Action 2 News’ Sarah Thomsen recovering from severe concussion
Logan J. Gueths
Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Crowd at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute for the WIAA state baseball tournament
Fox Cities Stadium prepared to evacuate baseball tournament if needed
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in southwestern Wisconsin
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin, June 15 2022
RAW VIDEO: Confirmed tornado in Southwestern Wisconsin
Logan J. Gueths
Ashwaubenon grad identified as victim of crash in Dane County