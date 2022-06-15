RAW VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in southwestern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted in western Wisconsin in a storm system which will cross WBAY’s viewing area.

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. The NWS issued tornado warnings for other counties, including Wood County, where thunderstorms were showing signs that could produce a tornado.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for hot and humid weather and the risk of severe afternoon and evening storms in WBAY’s viewing area.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state, including Northeast Wisconsin. It’s in effect until 10 P.M. A watch means conditions are ripe for forming a tornado so people need to be alert.

