Rashan Gary among few established players at Packers final week of OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers wrap up offseason workouts this week with their final week of OTAs. It’s the team’s last chance at work before training camp begins July 27th.

Receiver Allen Lazard was not present, a day after signing his restricted free agent tender contract. He has not participated in any of the team’s offseason workouts.

There were 29 players visibly absent from Tuesday’s voluntary practice, however linebacker Rashan Gary was one of the few established players back in Green Bay this week.

“I’m happy to be here so I can push the young guys but I’m just here to get better for myself and better for this team. I’m growing into it,” Gary said. “I’m here trying to get better so I’m just working on my technique and being able to be here with the young guys and have them see me - see what it’s like to work hard and see the standard. That’s all good. I’m happy I’m able to be here and set the example and keep it pushing.”

Gary said there have been many players that have helped him along the way, like Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, so now it’s his turn to pay it forward.

“That’s one thing I keep thanking the organization for is having great players here so you know what to do,” Gary said. “If you want to be a good player, this is what you look up to. If you wanna last long in the league, this is what you look up to.”

Meanwhile, head coach Matt LaFleur said this week is all about seeing what the younger guys learned last week from the vets.

“It’s a great opportunity for a lot these young guys that need these reps,” he said. “That’s where the focus lies. It’s with these guys and trying to get them as many opportunities as possible. The foundation has been laid, so to speak, and these guys continue to build upon what they’ve done and come to training camp in great shape and ready to go.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.