Packers announce Family Night scrimmage on August 5

Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness the Family Night scrimmage in 2021
Thousands of fans came to Lambeau Field to witness the Family Night scrimmage in 2021(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets will go on sale in two weeks for the Packers Family Night scrimmage, scheduled for Friday, August 5.

It’s the 21st year of the Family Night event, which gives the Packers offense and defense a full practice in front of a capacity crowd at Lambeau Field to prepare for the upcoming season.

The gates will open at 5:30 P.M. Players will start warm-ups on the field at 7 P.M., and the scrimmage starts half an hour later.

The Packers promise a family-focused game-like atmosphere with giveaways, music, and a fireworks show to cap off the event.

Tickets are only sold online through Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, June 29. They’ll cost $10 each, regardless of the age of the person it’s for. There’s a limit of 10 tickets per purchase that day. These are not paper tickets but will be mobile-only.

Groups of 50 or more can get tickets by filling out an application at https://pckrs.com/fn2022, in person at the Packers ticket office, or by calling (920) 569-7501. Resale is prohibited.

Parking at the stadium will cost $5. Net proceeds will go to Meijer Simply Give’s mission to support hunger relief.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

