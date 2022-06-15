Man facing attempted homicide charges in Green Bay shootings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been referred against a man wanted in connection to shooting investigation in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police confirm Dashaun Clark, 21, is facing two counts of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide.

Online court records show Clark was booked into jail June 9 on a probation violation. The attempted homicide charges were added on June 14. He’s also facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“We will not be releasing anything new as the charges have only been referred at this point,” said Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police.

On Tuesday, police announced that a man wanted for questioning in the shooting was in custody. Detectives wanted to speak to Robert E. Robertson, 19, about shootings that happened on June 8.

At about 9:50 p.m., police were called to the 1900 block of E. Mason Street for a man who had been shot. Officers learned about another gunshot victim in the 600 block of Lime Kiln Rd.

Two male victims had been shot and taken to local hospitals.

“Evidence located at the crime scene led investigators to believe that up to approximately 20 rounds were fired during this incident. One firearm located at the scene was a Glock pistol that had an extended magazine with 25 rounds of ammunition loaded in it. Narcotics were also located, and criminal charges will be requested when the investigation is finalized,” reads a statement from police.

Investigators believe four people were involved and they know each other. They all live in Green Bay. Ages range from 17-to-21.

Anyone with information is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208 and reference report 22-229674. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the”P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.