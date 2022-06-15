Advertisement

John Hinckley Jr., who shot Reagan, freed from supervision

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight after decades of supervision.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By BEN FINLEY
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — John Hinckley Jr. has been freed from court oversight.

The action ends decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals.

Hinckley shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

The lifting of all restrictions had been expected since late September.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said he’d free Hinckley on Wednesday if he continued to remain mentally stable in the community in Virginia where he has lived since 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

