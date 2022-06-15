IT’S A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR HEAT & STORMS

Your Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. There’s two things we need to be concerned about today... Heat and storms.

It’s going to be another hot and sticky day. High temperatures will be well into the 80s, with lower 90s in the Fox Valley. With the high humidity, the peak heat index this afternoon will reach the upper 90s. Keep cool and keep hydrated with the possibility of near record heat this afternoon.

Our heat and humidity is fuel for potentially some damaging thunderstorms this afternoon and evening... Scattered severe storms may have high winds, large hail, locally heavy rainfall, and even isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Right now our risk of severe weather is MODERATE, but this could easily rise into the HIGH category later today. Stay tuned!

The storms will move out of northeast Wisconsin late this evening, followed by clearing skies overnight. While tomorrow looks windy, in general there’s cooler and more quiet weather ahead. Highs will be in the 80s Thursday and Friday, with seasonable 70s on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: SW 15-35 KTS... WAVES 2-5′

A GALE WATCH ISSUED FOR TOMORROW

TODAY: Hot and humid. Heat index could reach the upper 90s in the Fox Valley. Partly cloudy with strong storms late in the day. HIGH: 93, cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Evening strong storms, then clearing. Still humid. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty winds. Not as humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Comfortable. Less wind. HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

FATHER’S DAY: A chance of early thunder, then sunshine. Warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 95 LOW: 75

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot , humid and breezy. HIGH: 95

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.