High gas and food prices push consumers to cut spending elsewhere

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – The high cost of gas and food is forcing many Americans to cut spending on other items, and it suggests a slowdown in the economy’s main driving force.

The monthly government reading on retail sales showed a drop of .3% in May compared to April.

Gas station spending rose 4% in May compared with the month before and was up more than 43% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, spending at grocery stores – where prices are also higher – rose 1.2% compared with April and was up nearly 9% from a year ago.

A strong job market and rising wages have kept consumer spending at a strong pace in recent months.

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores, however, is alarming for the U.S. economy.

